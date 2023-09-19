'Defense counsel's nightmare' Trump incriminates himself every time he talks: attorney

Legal experts this week are continuing to pile on former President Donald Trump for incriminating himself during an interview on "Meet the Press" this weekend, and some are telling Salon that he makes his conviction more likely every time he talks.

Jamie White, a defense attorney based in Michigan, tells Salon that Trump is making his lawyers' jobs impossible when he does things like say that it was his call to blow off legal advice given by attorneys he'd hired because he didn't "respect" them.

"It's been one crazy statement after another since he first began campaigning for president, but now the stakes are higher because he faces criminal liability in both federal and state court, and all the charges risk potential jail time," he said. "The idea that he's ever going to subject himself to cross-examination in light of these statements to the media — it's a defense counsel's nightmare."

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

James Sample, a professor of constitutional law at Hofstra University, similarly explained to Salon that "the federal and state cases against Trump get stronger nearly every time he does an interview."

Sample also zeroed in on Trump's justifications for ignoring valid legal advice and then seeking out alternate attorney who told him what he wanted to hear.

"Numerous aides, allies and attorneys told him that he had lost the election, but he nonetheless pressed ahead with the false claims," he said. "Speaking to the press may well be politically astute, but legally, it's the gift that he keeps on giving to prosecutors."