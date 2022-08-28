'Substantial likelihood' Trump has criminal exposure over Mar-a-Lago obstruction: CNN legal analyst

According to CNN legal analyst Carrie Cordero, the largest legal threat hovering over Donald Trump's decision to hoard top secret documents at his Mar-a-Lago report will be criminal obstruction which carries twice the jail time than certain provisions contained within the Espionage Act.
Speaking with "Inside Politics" host Abby Phillip, Cordero said Trump faces the likelihood of criminal charges related to obstruction.
"The maximum penalty is 20 years in prison, which is twice as long as the penalty under the espionage act," host Phillip prompted. "As you've noted, the fact that these documents were classified is important, but not essential to what the federal investigators are looking at here."
"Well, so they had to recover the documents because they were classified information, but it also was presidential records that were retained by the former president at his residence that he was no longer entitled to have," Cordero reported. "So we have both pieces of that."
"Look, the affidavit that was released was very heavily redacted," she continued. "It's clear there was a part of it that established probable cause, even though it was redacted we know from the headings there was probable cause, information demonstrating probable cause that there were documents that needed to be recovered there."
Adding, "And there also is this obstruction side of it," she elaborated, "Both of them potentially carry significant criminal penalties. But the details of the investigation really matter as to the former president in terms of what his knowledge was, who was involved in packing the boxes, who was actually in the back and forth conversations with the Justice Department, and may have misled them about not returning documents."
"I think there's a substantial likelihood that him and people around him have criminal exposure, both on the obstruction case, and on the mishandling of classified information," she continued. "That does not mean that we are going to see the former president go to jail. There is a wide range of potential charges, pleas on misdemeanors that could end up, if it turns out that the information simply sat in the boxes, was never seen by outside people, was never seen by media, foreign governments, other people not having access to it, those facts we still don't know. And on the obstruction piece, what really matters is, who was involved in potentially misleading or making false statements to the Justice Department and we don't know on the outside at this stage whether that was the former president, or whether that was his advisors or legal counsel."
