Trump criminal fraud trial could potentially start in January 2024
Donald Trump (AFP)

A New York judge released Donald Trump from custody without any pre-trial restrictions at a historic arraignment Tuesday where the ex-president was charged with 34 counts related to hush money payments ahead of the 2016 election.

The judge, Juan Merchan, added during the hour-long hearing that a trial could potentially start in January 2024, although Trump's lawyers indicated they would rather push it back to the spring.