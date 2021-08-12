This legal expert is convinced that Trump is already the target of a criminal DOJ investigation

"He's everywhere but here, and I have a real problem with that," said Greg Merk, who plans to run against Gaetz in the GOP primary in 2022.



However, Merk acknowledged that he is unlikely to defeat Gaetz, who has denied wrongdoing and pre-filed to run for a fourth term, unless an indictment is handed down. In one of the nation's most conservative congressional districts, Gaetz comes from a well-known political family and has survived previous scandals.



"There is overwhelming support for Matt Gaetz, and everyone is calling what they're seeing about him fake news," Merk said. "I believe an indictment will come in the next six months, so I will stay the course. I don't know if that will be enough for him not to run, but I will stay the course."

While some local Republican leaders interviewed for the story brushed off the allegations against Gaetz, there are signs that his support within the party may be faltering.

Mark Franks, a former chairman of the Okaloosa County Republican Party's Executive Committee, recently blasted Gaetz in response to a post on the party's Facebook page that included video of him and Greene visiting a D.C. jail to check on Capitol insurrectionists.

"With everything going on in our district and state, this is the crap you choose to focus on? A traveling circus? "Franks wrote in response to the post by the committee's current chairwoman. "Please get serious about things that matter, such as getting Governor (Ron) DeSantis re-elected so our state isn't shut down and our businesses ruined. I pray that we get a representative for CD1 that has a maturity level above third grade and actually works for his or her constituents. Our district is the laughing stock of the country right now. Maybe you don't realize that. CD1 has an amazing history and incredible people. They deserve better."

Local GOP leaders insisted they aren't actively trying to recruit candidates to replace Gaetz in the event that he chooses not to run again or is expelled from Congress. But GOP state Rep. Michelle Salzsman, who represents the area, told the newspaper that "while party leaders aren't discussing a life after Gaetz, donors, business people and community leaders have broached the subject."

"The idea is really to consolidate efforts so that we have a good candidate, a solid candidate," she said. "It has nothing to do with what Matt Gaetz is doing or his state of affairs. It's smart political discussion to look at options."

