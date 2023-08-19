'They will change their vote': How Watergate lawyer says Trump will be exposed as a 'crook'

Donald Trump's supporters might see the former president's allegedly unlawful behavior exposed during his trials and then decide not to vote for him, according to Assistant Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks.

Wine-Banks appeared on American Voices with Alicia Menendez on Saturday night, and she was asked about how difficult it has been for other Republicans to break through when the former president is the de facto leader of the GOP. Wine-Banks previously said the cases against Trump are strong, and that he's going to "get tired of losing."

Wine-Banks prefaced her comments by saying "it is not guaranteed" that there will be a break away from Trump, noting that "they have already lost several elections because of him and yet, they keep sticking with him."

However, she did outline how it could happen. Specifically, she said cameras in the courtroom could be the answer.

"So, it is not clear that they have gotten the message yet. But I do think that there are enough Republicans who will watch the trial and will be mesmerized by it and will see that, like Richard Nixon, he is a crook," she said. "And they will change their vote."

She added:

"I think it is one of the only hopes we have. and I hope the case is not removed to federal court from Georgia. Because, we will at least have cameras in the Georgia case."



