RNC’s ‘cult-like subservience’ to Trump will create backlash in 2022 midterms: report
(Shutterstock.com)

Republicans are facing increased headwinds heading into the 2022 midterm elections as Donald Trump is engaged in yet another GOP civil war, according to a new analysis by CNN.

White House reporter Stephen Collinson wrote for CNN that Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell's noting, "We all were here. We saw what happened."

"It was a violent insurrection for the purpose of trying to prevent the peaceful transfer of power after a legitimately certified election from one administration to the next."

Collinson wrote that McConnell's "denunciation of the Republican National Committee's view of the US Capitol insurrection as "legitimate political discourse" Tuesday should be read as more than an unusually frank rebuke of ex-President Donald Trump.McConnell's comments were a blaring warning to his party, less than nine months before the midterm elections, that letting Trump's election fraud fantasies and January 6 misinformation dominate the campaign could cost it dearly."

READ: Biden had two vulgar words to say when he first encountered one of Trump’s ‘toys’ in the White House

The Senate is currently split 50-50, with Democrats in control due to Vice President Kamala Harris being able to cast tie-breaking votes. In the 2022 midterms, Republicans are defending 20 Senate seats while Democrats are only defending 14 seats.

"Yet again, the GOP is being dragged into internal recriminations and down an extreme road that could lead to violence and fresh assaults on democracy by the demagoguery, loyalty demands and obsessions of the ex-President.The RNC's whitewashing of the true nature of the insurrection is typical of the cult-like subservience many in the party still show to Trump," Collinson wrote. "But such radicalism threatens to turn the midterm campaign into yet another public therapy session for the ex-President, who still cannot accept his 2020 election defeat. It will not be lost on McConnell that Trump's post-election tantrum helped cost the party two US Senate seats in Georgia runoff elections that would have made him majority leader."

Read the full report.

SmartNews