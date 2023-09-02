'Best he can hope for is a hung jury': Trump warned he will face trial after trial for Jan. 6

According to the founding legal director of the Brennan Center for Justice, Donald Trump's belief that he will be saved by a hung jury in a Washington, D.C., courtroom, where he is facing federal charges, is grossly misplaced.
Speaking with MSNBC host Ali Velshi, Burt Nueborne stated the only way the former president can get around the DOJ taking him to court over and over again on conspiracy and obstruction charges is if a 12-person jury unanimously finds him innocent on all charges -- and that there is zero chance that is going to happen.
As he told the MSNBC host, "It will be [special counsel Jack] Smith's job — and it's not an easy job, not a slam dunk — it will be Smith's job to persuade all 12 people that he [Trump] was being willfully blind beyond a reasonable doubt."
"Remember," he cautioned, "If one juror harbors a doubt about this, then the case will hang, the jury will hang, they won't be able to convict him. "
"That doesn't get Trump off," he added. "He can then be tried a second time, and even a third time. The only thing that gets him off forever would be a unanimous acquittal. and that's not gonna happen. The best he can hope for is a hung jury and a second trial."
