'Best he can hope for is a hung jury': Trump warned he will face trial after trial for Jan. 6

Bratton, who "seeks $55 million in damages," alleges that CPAC's leaders "conspired to and embarked upon a systematic, concerted effort to create a hostile work environment," the Post explains. "The lawsuit also names as defendants CPAC's parent organization, the American Conservative Union, and its foundation arm. Schlapp, a prominent ally of former President Donald Trump; Schlapp's wife and CPAC senior fellow Mercedes Schlapp; and general counsel David Safavian are also listed as defendants."

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to hold office again?

Per the Post, Bratton's complaint states that "the culture at CPAC was terrible, as Matt Schlapp and his wife, Mercedes Schlapp, ran the organization as if they were the King and Queen — like a dictatorship which ignored rules, laws, and basic decency when dealing with employees."

The ACU responded on Friday, stating that it "will vigorously defend against this suit, which was filed by a disgruntled former employee," adding, "As CPAC continues to expand both in the US and internationally, we will weather these attacks and stay focused on the mission (of) fighting for America and Freedom."

Vazquez and Reinhard note that Bratton's lawsuit "threatens to compound CPAC's mounting legal expenses. Earlier this year, Republican operative Carlton Huffman sued Schlapp, accusing him of sexual battery and defamation in a suit seeking $9.4 million in damages. Schlapp has staunchly denied any wrongdoing."

Nonetheless, Vazquez and Reinhard continue:

Bratton alleges a subordinate was repeatedly hostile and defiant toward her and told her that he didn't like 'working with or for women.' Bratton also said that as she tried to hire a diverse group of freelancers, the staffer complained that CPAC was 'not an affirmative action employer.'

Bratton said she was under pressure to perform personal tasks for the Schlapps outside of her job description. She was asked to style Mercedes Schlapp's hair and promote Matt Schlapp’s book, which she says was a personal project, according to the lawsuit.

Bratton said she complained to her bosses about a number of workplace issues and raised concerns about racial bias but was retaliated against. She also claims she was fired for having another job even though she had disclosed to the Schlapps that she was working for a media company that operates as the Washington news bureau of the Chinese government outlet CCTV. Bratton alleges she later learned that the Schlapps and Safavian suggested she was fired for being 'an agent for China.'