Trump’s declassification claims ‘almost certainly a lie’ and a sign of his desperation: John Bolton
An MSNBC report this Monday chronicled the shifting explanations offered by former President Donald Trump regarding the FBI's recovery of classified documents during a raid on his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach.

Trump has so far offered multiple explanations for the documents, one being that he took them from the White House to "work on them," falsely claiming that former President Barack Obama had done the same. His latest explanation came in the form of a statement, claiming he had a "standing order" that documents removed from the White House "were deemed to be declassified the moment he removed them."

Speaking on NBC News, former national security adviser John Bolton said that claim is likely a lie.

"I think that claim is almost certainly a lie." Bolton said, adding that he was "never aware of anything even remotely approximating that policy and I haven't heard anything of it since I left [the White House]."

"So, I think this is made up, and I think a key point her is when somebody is making up stories like that, I think it indicates a level of desperation."

