Trump’s defamation trial isn’t going well: analysis

The outcome of a lawsuit against Donald Trump’s alleging he defamed a woman who accused him of rape remains uncertain, but the early returns suggests the trial isn’t going well for the former president.

That’s the assessment of Vanity Fair's Bess Levin, who reports that the former president’s legal team has experienced a series of setbacks in the case over allegations that Trump raped journalist and author E. Jean Carroll in the mid-1990’s.

On Monday, Judge Lewis Kaplan denied a request from Trump lawyer Joe Tacopina that a mistrial be declared after Tacopina alleged that Kaplan had issued “unfair and prejudicial rulings” and “openly expresses favoritism” for the plaintiff.

Tacopina’s bias claim against the judge includes an assertion that Kaplan halted questioning of Carroll for why she didn’t scream during the alleged attack and sustained an objection over Tacopina’s expression of skepticism of Carroll’s claim that the department store was mostly empty at the time.

Monday’s series of events followed Kaplan issuing a warning to Tacopina that Donald Trump and his son Eric faced consequences unless they ceased disparaging Carroll on social media.

“I said something this morning about your client perhaps now sailing in harm’s way, conceivably with his son, if what I just heard is true,” Kaplan said in a warning to Tacopina that Trump could face if he continues defaming Carroll.

“If I were in your shoes, I’d be having a conversation with your client,” he said, adding, “there are some relevant United States statutes here and somebody on your side ought to be thinking about them.”

Levin cites a New York Times report that notes that despite Trump’s legal troubles, his poll numbers continue to soar in the 2024 presidential race.

“Of course, no one can predict the outcome of the civil suit, and it’s obviously in the realm of possibility that Trump will not be found liable, or will be, and then win on appeal. Meanwhile, as The New York Times notes, even if a jury sides with Carroll, it seems unlikely that it will cost him votes,” Levin writes.

“On the other hand, it‘s hard to argue that being found liable for rape would make a winning campaign slogan.”