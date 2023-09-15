Trump denies ordering Mar-a-Lago security footage erased in classified documents case
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event at Mar-a-Lago April 4, 2023, in West Palm Beach, Florida. - Joe Raedle/Getty Images North America/TNS

Former President Donald Trump denied ordering Mar-a-Lago security video erased after federal prosecutors slapped him with a subpoena for the footage. In a new interview with NBC News, Trump said he never told anyone to tamper with the tapes, although he falsely insisted he could have refused to hand the footage over to the feds. “The tapes weren’t deleted. In other words, there was nothing done to them,” Trump told Kristen Welker in her debut interview as host of “Meet the Press,” where the full interview will air Sunday. “And, they were my tapes. I could have fought them. I didn’t even have t...