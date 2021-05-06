Here's how 'participatory disinformation' fueled the insurrection by Trump supporters
Shutterstock.

University of Washington associate professor of Human Centered Design and Engineering Kate Starbird on Thursday released a new data visualization showing how "participatory disinformation" fueled the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

"Let's start from the beginning. We have 'elites,' including elected political leaders, political pundits and partisan media outlets, as well as social media influencers who have used disinformation and other tactics to gain reputation and grow large audiences online," she explained.

"We also have their audiences — the social media users and cable news watchers who tune into — and engage with — their content," she continued. "During the lead-up to — and for several months after — the 2020 election, political elites on the 'right' (Trump supporters) repeatedly spread the message of a rigged election. This set an expectation of voter fraud and became a 'frame' through which events were interpreted."

Here is the thread she posted to Twitter: