If Trump is still hiding documents the DOJ 'won't be able to walk away': former prosecutor
Donald Trump (Photo by Mandel Ngan for AFP)

According to former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance, should Donald Trump still be hiding government documents at any of his residences, the Department of Justice will have no choice but to come after him -- likely with a criminal indictment for obstruction.

Reacting to a report that government officials claim there are still documents missing, and there is now a belief that Mar-a-Lago was not the only place Trump took them, Vance claimed the ex-president is forcing the DOJ's hand.

Speaking with MSNBC host Katie Phang, Vance explained Trump -- if he is still balking at coming clean -- is worsening his legal situation.

"The evidence does not get any better for Trump as time goes on," the attorney told the host. "If he's still got classified documents there is no doubt that the government will hunt those down. They are too important to let go of."

After describing legal maneuvering by Trump's attorneys to tamp down the DOJ's investigation, she added, "The strategy seems to be based on keeping Trump out of additional trouble."

She then warned, "If the former president still has documents, they will come to light and that will be something the DOJ will not be able to walk away from."

