'Hard to accept' that DOJ will shrug its shoulders at Trump taking classified documents: CNN's Toobin

On Thursday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin said the Justice Department may soon be forced to investigate the alleged mishandling of classified information by former President Donald Trump on his way out of the White House.

"We're getting to the point — at what point does this add up to something the Justice Department has no choice but to do?" asked anchor Jim Acosta. "The former president says it is no big deal, but when you look at all of this, gaps in call logs, top secret documents at Mar-a-Lago, at what point does it amount to obstruction of justice?"

READ MORE: Trump took documents from White House clearly marked as 'classified': Washington Post

"That's a huge question, Jim," said Toobin. "I am not here to convict Donald Trump of anything. I don't know what the reason was. But when you add it all up, when you look at how many examples there appear to be of the president trying to cover his tracks, trying to keep documents from people who have the right to see them, it certainly calls out for an investigation by the Justice Department."

"I'm certainly well short of saying there needs to be a prosecution here," added Toobin. "But how the Justice Department can simply shrug its shoulders and say it is not my job, that's really becoming very hard to accept at this point."

Watch below: