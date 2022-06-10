Memo reveals Pence's legal team found Trump's accusations of mass voter fraud 'unpersuasive'

A newly revealed memo obtained by POLITICO shows that former Vice President Mike Pence legal team found former President Donald Trump's claims of mass voter fraud in the 2020 election to be "minor or unverifiable."

"The memo shows Pence’s legal team didn’t just track the barrage of wild legal arguments from former President Donald Trump’s lawyers and allies, but also meticulously monitored the allegations of election fraud and mismanagement. It specifically includes charges leveled by the Trump campaign itself in court, POLITICO's reports stated.

The memo to Pence, titled, “Unlawful Election Conduct in Six States,” states that while Pence's team was initially worried about the voter fraud allegations, they utlimiately found them to be unpersuasive.

“In general, there is strong evidence that state and local election officials committed numerous procedural violations that reduced transparency and/or favored Democrat candidates,” the memo reads. “However, most allegations of substantive voter fraud — defined to mean the casting of illegal ballots in violation of prevailing election laws — are either relatively small in number, or cannot be verified.”

The memo went on to say that Pence’s office “has not been able to verify” allegations in a lawsuit that Trump brought against Georgia’s secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, on December 4, 2021 where Trump's lawyers had asked the court to order a new election in Georgia.

“Statistical experts identified numbers suggestive of the possibility of voter fraud, but these numbers cannot be verified," the memo stated.