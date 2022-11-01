Fact-checker blows up Trump’s conspiracy theory about Pennsylvania ballots

Former President Donald Trump is once again spreading conspiracy theories about America's elections.

On Tuesday, Trump shared a link to a story on the far-right website Just the News titled, "Election integrity storm brewing in PA: Over 250k ballots sent to voters with unverified ID."

"Here we go again!" Trump posted to Truth Social. "Rigged election!"



Sara Dorn of Forbes magazine quickly wrote a fact-check titled, "Trump Claims Pennsylvania Is Sending Out Unverified Ballots—Here’s Why That’s False."



"The article references a letter sent by 12 Republican state lawmakers to Pennsylvania's Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth Leigh Chapman last week claiming some counties 'count the ballots without the ID from the voter,' while others 'fix the invalid ID in the system,'" Forbes reported. "The claims are false: Pennsylvania voters must show proof of identification to cast their ballots in person in Pennsylvania or to apply for a mail-in ballot, according to the Department of State, and in the “vast majority” of cases, their identities are verified automatically by a system that cross-references other state databases, such as the Department of Transportation’s license directory, Chapman said in a letter to Republican lawmakers."

The ballots are not counted unless the identity is verified.

In his letter, Chapman wrote, “Your claims reflect a misunderstanding of the laws guiding processes surrounding voter registration and absentee/mail-in ballot applications."

The website Trump linked to, Just the News, was founded by John Solomon. Trump believed Solomon's reporting on the Biden family and Ukraine, which resulted in his first impeachment. His second impeachment was for inciting violence by spreading lies about the 2020 election.

Solomon is one of Trump's official representatives to the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA). Following the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, Solomon released a letter from NARA to Trump's lawyers that experts said was incredibly damning.