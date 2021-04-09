Trump endorses Marco Rubio for 2022 -- ending speculation that Ivanka would mount a GOP primary challenge
Donald Trump endorsed his former rival Marco Rubio for re-election in 2022, calling him "a tireless advocate for the people of Florida," the Miami Herald reports.

"Marco has been a tireless advocate for the people of Florida, fighting to cut taxes, supporting our Second Amendment, our Military and our Vets, a strong national defense, and all of the forgotten men and women of America," Trump said in a statement. "Together, we worked closely with the Cuban and Venezuelan communities, and have made great progress."

The endorsement puts to rest speculation that Ivanka Trump would mount a GOP primary challenge against Rubio.

Responding to Trump's endorsement, Rubio said he's grateful for Trump's leadership "on the major issues facing our nation, including the threat from China and the need to bring good jobs back to America."

"Democrats are trying to undo everything we accomplished over the past four years, but I will continue to fight for the forgotten men and women of this country and deliver results for hard working Florida families," Rubio said.

Read more at the Miami Herald.