GOP blasted in brutal Bloomberg editorial for ‘excusing Trump’s dalliances with extremists’
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and musician Kanye West at Trump Tower in New York City on Dec 13, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

Donald Trump still hasn't criticized antisemitic comments from his one-time ally Kanye West, nor has he condemned the antisemitic, white nationalist ideology of West' unexpected Mar-a-Lago dinner guest Nick Fuentes. Writing for Bloomberg this Thursday, the outlet's Editorial Board declared that if Trump won't condemn West and Fuentes' antisemitism, his party should.

"The ex-president’s dinner came as public expressions of antisemitism seem to be surging. In the weeks after Elon Musk purchased Twitter Inc. in October, smears against Jews on the platform rose by 61%, according to a recent study," The Board writes. "Another analysis found antisemitic incidents, including assaults and vandalism, reached an all-time high in the US last year. Some of the hatred may have been fueled by NBA star Kyrie Irving, who promoted a movie that traffics in ugly antisemitic tropes and false claims, then didn’t seem to understand what he had done wrong. (He has since apologized.)"

With antisemitic hate and attacks on the rise, Republicans are doing the "usual dance of the yellowbellies, the same one that many Democrats engage in when antisemitism appears on the left, as it regularly does," The Board contends.

"Sadly, antisemitism is a bipartisan problem, and Democrats who rightly criticize their counterparts for lacking the courage to call it out in their party often look the other way when progressives — sometimes in Congress — exclude supporters of Israel from their events, bully them on college campuses, and blame Jewish money for controlling American foreign policy. Progressives who tolerate such biases are feeding the same hatred as West and Fuentes," the op-ed stated.

If Republicans don't uniformly condemn antisemitic hate, they're effectively becoming the party of "open bigotry," according to The Board.

Read the full op-ed over at Bloomberg.

