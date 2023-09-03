Georgia co-conspirators are clueless about what Fani Willis still 'has in her back pocket': grand jury witness

Speaking on Sunday afternoon with MSNBC host Jen Psaki, a former Georgia lawmaker who testified before the grand jury that handed down indictments against Donald Trump and 18 co-conspirators on racketeering charges, said they are likely going to be stunned when they see everything Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has not already disclosed publically.



According to ex-State Sen. Jen Jordan, some of those indicted who are seeking an expedited trial may have a change of heart about their legal strategy once the discovery process is in full swing.



"It is one of those things where when you make that [speedy trial] demand, you are going to go to trial effectively within 2 to 3 months. and, you do not know what the prosecutor has," Jordan told the host. "And here, with respect to DA Willis and her office, they have been working this case up for two years -- they are ready to go."

"She wasn't going to actually launch until she was already in terms of the indictments. and that's why I question it in terms of a strategy, because the only people who could possibly be caught flat-footed are the defendants and accused," she added.



"She's already done all of her homework, now they have to kind of cram for the test," Psaki added.



"She's got all the witnesses!" the effusive Jordan agreed. " I mean, there was a special grand jury proceeding where they had, I think it was like 76 witnesses. Can you imagine the discovery of what they know?"



"And to be quite frank, all of these various different defendants, they had no clue what she knows, who is cooperating with, her and what she has in her back pocket," she added.



Watch below or at the link.