MSNBC host delivers a rapid-fire list of the evidence that has emerged to confirm Trump's fascism

Progressive firebrand Mehdi Hasan angered many Republicans during the 2020 summer when he described former President Donald Trump as a "fascist." Hasan, now an MSNBC host, revisited that subject over the weekend on his Sunday-night program, saying that he now believes his anti-Trump statements of the past might have been an "understatement."

Hasan, during what he describes as one of his "one-minute rants," recalled that when he was sitting in for MSNBC's Chris Hayes last year, he "used the F word in relation to Donald Trump."

"A lot of people, even some on the left, lost their minds," Hasan told viewers. "I was accused of hyperbole and exaggeration, fear-mongering."

The MSNBC host went on to explain why, if anything, he "understated" how dangerous Trump is.



Hasan explained, "In the months since, we've seen Trump refuse to accept the results of a free and fair election and then cite a fascist mob to attack the Capitol. And now, the fascist revelations keep coming and coming…. According to a new book, Donald Trump called on his armed forces to crack skulls and beat the f out of racial justice protesters. Last summer, he reportedly said: Just shoot them…. And according to another new book, Trump, in the early days of the pandemic, wanted to send American citizens infected with COVID-19 to Guantanamo Bay to a literal prison camp."

Hasan concluded his commentary by saying, "When I said Trump was guilty of fascism…. I was accused of overstatement. Nearly a year on, given what we're now reading and seeing, maybe the f-word in relation to Trump was an understatement."