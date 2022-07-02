'We can do better': Iowa Republicans admit to 'Trump fatigue' at conservative fundraiser

According to an Associated Press report on a conservative fundraiser in Iowa this week, some Republican voters are less than excited at the prospect of the prospect of another Donald Trump presidential run, having tired of his act since he first ran for president in 2016.

With the New York Times reporting the former president is anxious to announce a 2024 run -- possibly within days -- AP is reporting that it may not be greeted with welcome arms of conservatives suffering from "Trump fatigue."

According to the AP's Steven Peoples and Thomas Beaumont, "Stunning new revelations about former President Donald Trump’s fight to overturn the 2020 election have exposed growing political vulnerabilities just as he eyes another presidential bid," adding, "Here in Iowa, the state expected to host the first presidential nominating contest in roughly 18 months, several voters signaled Thursday that they were open to another presidential candidate even if Trump were to run again. At the same time, some conservative media outlets issued scathing rebukes of the former president. Aides for multiple GOP presidential prospects also indicated, publicly and privately, that they felt increasingly emboldened to challenge Trump in 2024 following the explosive new testimony."

One voter among the 350 conservative activists at the congressional fundraising barbecue in Sioux City, admitted it was time to move on.

“You’d be hard-pressed to find people in this area who support the idea that people aren’t looking for someone else,” explained business owner Dave Van Wyk. “To presume that conservative America is 100% behind Donald Trump is simply not the case.”

AP reports, "For some Republican voters, that was the feeling even before this week’s stunning new testimony."

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) -- who is possibly planning a run of his own -- echoed those sentiments, telling AP, "People are concerned that we could lose the election in ‘24 and want to make sure that we don’t nominate someone who would be seriously flawed."

Comments from Iowa resident Kathy de Koning seem to support Christie's possibly self-serving claim.

“We can do better," she stated before adding, "I just don’t know if he’s electable anymore.”

