'Just crazy': Ex-FBI agent says Trump's new docs filing is true test of Judge Cannon

Former FBI agent Pete Strzok on Thursday said that Donald Trump's newest filing in the criminal case over purportedly sensitive classified documents the former president stored at Mar-a-Lago demonstrates his "abject lack of understanding of - and disregard for - classified info and national security."

Strzok, who trolledTrump over the docs case earlier this month, said that Trump is asking the Court "to waive the requirements for classified info that EVERY OTHER SINGLE CLEARANCE HOLDER IN THE UNITED STATES must follow." Strzok's comments come after former U.S. attorney Joyce Vance, who spent 20 years as a federal prosecutor, said that, unlike other people, Trump "doesn't want to have to be in a SCIF [sensitive compartmented information facility]" when he discusses classified evidence with his lawyers."

"I'm sure they knew this position was a loser when they shared it with prosecutors," Vance added Thursday.

Strzok shared Vance's post, saying, that there's "No better demonstration of Trump’s abject lack of understanding of - and disregard for - classified info and national security."

He further compared Trump's behavior to a guilty man who has been accused of speeding

"Man accused of speeding requests permission of judge to break the law and speed to and from trial. Just crazy, and something his attorneys likely told him not to ask for. It’s there because Trump wants it there," Strzok added. He further said, “When you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything.”

Strzok then adds, "This is our first real chance to see where Judge Cannon is on everything. It should be rapidly dismissed without significant argument/litigation. But under CIPA, an adverse ruling on this is appealable by the government."