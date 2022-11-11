One of Trump’s biggest donors headed to trial in massive fraud lawsuit

The 19,000 tenants part of a class action lawsuit against one of Donald Trump's key financial backers are going to trial with their allegations.

"According to court documents obtained by CBS 8, Geoff Palmer, owner of G.H Palmer, agreed to pay $10 million dollars in a class action lawsuit filed by tenants throughout Southern California," the network reported. "However, the settlement has since collapsed and a trial is upcoming."

In 2019, then-President Trump traveled to California for a fundraiser at Palmer's Beverly Hills home.

"Testimony during the case reveals that staff at Palmer's company doctored cleaning invoices as justification to retain security deposits," CBS 8 reported. "According to a deposition from a cleaning company that worked for G.H. Palmer, numerous invoices with their company letterhead had been doctored; the date removed, the unit number whited out."

The network noted Palmer is "said to be worth more than $3 billion" and has "donated more than $2.5 million to the former president's political action committees and millions more to conservative candidates throughout the country."

During Trump's first campaign for president, in the summer of 2016, Politico magazine covered Palmer under the headline, "Trump's Los Angeles Money Man" — noting he was Trump's largest donor in the country at the time.

"Born into wealth, both Trump and Palmer got into the real estate game at a young age and have weathered their fair share of professional scandal since. Palmer grew up on the tony Pacific shore in Malibu, California, and began working in real estate in L.A. during the 1970s; by the late 80s, was regularly developing land on the outskirts of the oozing Los Angeles metropolis," Politico reported. "Like Trump, who used his father’s political connections to smooth his way into Manhattan real estate, Palmer realized that politics was going to be a ticket to help him get things done."

Politico noted that Palmer had given half-a-million to back Mitt Romney's unsuccessful 2012 campaign for president.

READ: Trump is ‘isolated’ as inner circle avoids him: advisor warns he is in ‘self-destruct mode’

"In total, according to FEC data, Palmer had poured approximately $1.3 million into elections across the country before 2016—which makes his $2 million donation to Trump this year by far his largest single donation ever," Politico reported in 2016. "Palmer’s donation was funneled through a PAC founded by longtime Trump friend Tom Barrack, another Los Angeles developer. At the Republican National Convention, Barrack was the second-to-last person to speak before Trump himself took stage."

Barrack went on to be the chairman of Trump's 2017 inauguration. Last week he was acquitted of being an unregistered foreign agent for the United Arab Emirates.