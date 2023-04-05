Trump will monetize his criminal trial — no matter what the judge does: conservative

At his arraignment in New York today, former President Donald Trump potentially faced the prospect of a gag order, given his repeated rants and attacks on everyone involved in the case on his Truth Social platform. However, Judge Juan Manuel Merchan decided against doing so, noting that he is running for president and has a critical need to exercise his speech.

On CNN Tuesday, conservative commentator Jonah Goldberg argued that it won't matter much — even if Merchan had issued a gag order, Trump would have found a way to exploit his legal situation for outrage and profit.

"A judge who Trump has slammed repeatedly took the calm, considered thing of saying, not only am I not going to respond, I'm not going to do a gag order," said anchor Erin Burnett. "You're running for president, and that's very important. And I'm gonna do everything I can to not do a gag order because you should have that right to free speech. Very considered, and hopefully giving people some sort of confidence in the system."

"Yeah, people who were paying attention probably will have confidence in the system," agreed Goldberg. "You remember, I said Donald Trump issued an email today where he's raising money, where he fabricated a mugshot of himself, right? So like, goes towards his state of mind in which he said, 'while we are living through the darkest hours of American history.' I can say that at least for this moment right now, I'm in great spirits. This is the anniversary of the assassination of Martin Luther King. There was this thing called World War II, there was the Vietnam War, there was the Iraq War. I mean, there are lots of things that strike me as more qualified to be called the darkest days of American history. There's a whole slavery thing, right?"

Ultimately, said Goldberg, "this narrative of catastrophization is something that he can monetize at huge levels. He is not going to abide by the goodwill, you know, the spirit of the judge."

Burnett agreed. "He had his — you know, his mugshot T-shirt ready to go, right? Like them? Sure. You know, they learned from Kamala Harris on that one. Have your T-shirt ready? Be ready to go. And they were ready to go."

