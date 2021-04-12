Scandal-plagued Matt Gaetz wanted a meeting with Trump at Mar-a-Lago -- and got denied: CNN
www.rawstory.com

Scandal-plagued Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) was once one of Donald Trump's most loyal defenders -- but now he can't even score a meeting with the former president.

CNN reports that Gaetz "was recently denied a meeting with Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate as the ex-President and his allies continue to distance themselves from the Florida congressman."

Gaetz tried to meet with Trump shortly after learning he was under federal investigation for potential sex trafficking charges, but CNN's sources say the former president's aides advised him to "not stick his neck out to defend Gaetz."

Gaetz is reportedly being investigated by federal law enforcement officials on potential sex trafficking charges involving a 17-year-old girl, and multiple stories about the Florida congressman's scandalous behavior have emerged over the last few weeks.

Among other things, reports have emerged that Gaetz allegedly shared nude photos and videos of women he slept with to impress his colleagues in Congress; that investigators have uncovered ties between Gaetz and a fake ID scheme; and even for potentially paying for sex with women using the Apple Pay mobile payment platform.