Trump gave 'direct commands' to 'ragtag terrorists' to stage the Capitol attack: former prosecutor
On Tuesday's edition of MSNBC's "Deadline: White House", former prosecutor Harry Litman broke down the significance of the testimony from the day's hearing of the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The hearing focused on ties between Trump associates and the violent extremist groups who allegedly helped plan and organize the insurrection.

"It seemed important to both Congressman Raskin and Congresswoman Cheney and Congresswoman Murphy to make clear that they were also victims, that their lives were also upended not just by the lies but what they did in service to the lies," said anchor Nicolle Wallace.

Litman agreed, saying that "they really put a human touch on it, even to the people who were acting on [Trump's] behalf."

"And he was in some ways — was Trump — a sort of supporting player here," said Litman. "We found out a few nuggets. There's the statement in the December 18th meeting, which is an amazing meeting that it's crazy the chief of staff let happen. There's his rewriting of the speech and adding all this stuff about Pence. But otherwise, he doesn't figure in as much, except, look, there are always ragtag terrorists out there. I've prosecuted them. There are people who are deluded or believe in a charismatic leader. What they aren't, however, are normally following the direct commands of the president of the United States."

"So, in some ways, even though he's the supporting player here, he really is the looming factor in the background that is making everything happen, and that's what gives rise to the potential charges," added Litman.

