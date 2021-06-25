'SAVE AMERICA!': Trump flips out on DOJ for suing Georgia over election laws

Donald Trump speaks at Joint Base Andrews. (MSNBC/screen grab)
In a statement released through his new spokesperson, former president Donald Trump launched a tirade at the Justice Department on Friday after Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the Department of Justice will be suing Georgia over the state's restrictive voting bill.
"The rights of all citizens to vote are the central pillars of our democracy," Garland told reporters. "This lawsuit is the first step of many we are taking to ensure that all eligible voters can cast a vote; that all lawful votes are counted; and that every voter has access to accurate information."
That, in turn, set off Trump -- who lost the state in the 2020 presidential election -- with the one-term president saying it should be "THE PEOPLE of Georgia" who should be suing officials in the state "FOR RUNNING A CORRUPT AND RIGGED 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION."
Trump added, "If we don't address these issues from the 2020 Election head on, and we allow the Radical Left Democrats to continue to politicize the DOJ and Law Enforcement, we will lose our Country. SAVE AMERICA!"
You can read his whole statement below:
When Derek Levasseur challenged Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) in the 2020 election cycle GOP primary, he ran as a Trump-loving, "America First" candidate. But he is considering running as an independent after being found not guilty of domestic violence.
"Derek Levasseur is trying to forge a new path in both work and politics," the central Maine Morning Sentinelreported Friday. "Levasseur said that he is considering a return to politics, with a run for Maine House of Representatives District 79, which includes parts of Benton, Albion, China and Unity Township. The seat is currently held by Republican Timothy S. Theriault, of China. Levasseur said he is considering running as an independent for the seat, because political parties have become so polarized."
Levessaeur explained why his is considering leaving the GOP.
"I find myself socially more in the middle, so it's really hard to really jump on a party and ride with that party when they're so, so divided," Levasseur said.
That is a far different tune than Levessaeur was singing when the same newspaper reported on his bid against Collins.
"Calling himself 'a common man with common sense,' Levasseur said Collins has not stood by President Trump on key issues such as border security and gun rights," the Morning Sentinel reported in November of 2019. "Levasseur said he thinks she has slipped badly because she has avoided town halls, refused to endorse Trump and failed to keep her promise to serve only two six-year terms."
Levessaeur eventually dropped his bid against Collins, citing pressure from "party elites" including former Gov. Paul LePage.
Directly following the 2020 election, Republicans seemed to be through with Donald Trump. Party leaders stopped speaking to him and voters began abandoning the GOP, apparently in reaction to Trump's role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
The party's reuniting with Trump may seem puzzling. A one-term and twice-impeached president with a consistently low approval rating ordinarily would be a liability. Yet the GOP's return to Trump is not really a surprise, because of the psychological forces known as belief polarization and the black sheep effect.
Though these forces explain why the GOP is sticking with Trump, they also spell trouble.
To be politically successful, coalitions need to be unified. But unity can go only so far. As pressures to unify mount among group members, groups tend to factionalize, splinter and shrink.
And as a coalition shrinks, it becomes less effective in the political arena. This dynamic teaches an important lesson about democracy: To avoid splintering, partisans need to take steps to welcome dissent within their groups.
From unity to extremism
Belief polarization is a strikingly common phenomenon. When people interact only with like-minded others, they transform into more extreme versions of themselves: They come to adopt more radical versions of their beliefs and grow more confident of the truth of those beliefs.
With this insularity comes increasing reliance on central leaders to establish the standards for authentic group membership. This makes the group internally hierarchical and increasingly fixated on consensus and purity. Belief-polarized groups are also highly susceptible to the black sheep effect, the tendency to dislike lapsed or deviant members of one's own group more intensely than one dislikes members of rival groups.
Thus, as belief polarization takes effect, true believers seek to punish and purge anyone appearing to be halfhearted, inauthentic or disloyal. The result is that belief-polarized groups tend to splinter and expel members until only the most extreme and devoted remain.
Belief polarization has become well entrenched within the party after at least four years of defining itself as pro-Trump and in opposition to the Democratic Party, leaving it in need of central leadership that can corral the membership and set the agenda.
This partly explains why Rep. Liz Cheney was removed from her leadership position in the GOP despite her being more conservative than the average Republican House member and having a record of reliably voting for Trump's legislative agenda.
To the GOP rank and file, Cheney's relentless criticism of Trump shows a lack of fidelity to the Republican Party.
As the context of her remarks made clear, by “unity" Stefanik meant uniformity in the party's public stance. She was sure to indicate that the party would be “unified" in working with Trump, whom she thanked as a “crucial part of our Republican team."
Belief polarization shows that there's a price to pay for that kind of unity. Whatever short-term gains there may be in sticking together, eventually conformist groups fragment.
Former Vice President Mike Pence, heckled as a “traitor" at a recent conference for conservatives.
Be careful what you wish for
Consequently, further turmoil within the GOP should be expected. With escalating pressure to conform to Trump's vision of the party, more members will likely be shunned and disciplined as “RINOs" – “Republicans In Name Only" – or worse, including former Vice President Mike Pence.
The current state of the GOP offers a broad lesson for democratic politics. In a democracy, anyone who wants an effective political voice needs to join a choir of similar voices. Political coalitions are thus an indispensable feature of a democratic society.
However, such alliances expose people to forces that push them to more extreme beliefs and drive them to insist upon conformity among allies.
Both pressures are debilitating for political objectives. In a democracy, movements seek to expand coalitions and broaden alliances. Belief polarization presses in the opposite direction, leading toward greater intensity of conviction, but ultimately toward the dissolution of coalitions.
Americans hear a lot about the need for bipartisanship. Surely “reaching across the aisle" is an important part of democracy.
But such efforts are futile unless partisans welcome rather than punish dissent within their ranks.
Manhattan prosecutors have told Donald Trump's attorneys the family business could soon be indicted for improperly doling out fringe benefits to chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg and other top executives, and the former president's lawyers asked investigators not to follow through.
