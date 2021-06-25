'SAVE AMERICA!': Trump flips out on DOJ for suing Georgia over election laws
Donald Trump speaks at Joint Base Andrews. (MSNBC/screen grab)

In a statement released through his new spokesperson, former president Donald Trump launched a tirade at the Justice Department on Friday after Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the Department of Justice will be suing Georgia over the state's restrictive voting bill.

"The rights of all citizens to vote are the central pillars of our democracy," Garland told reporters. "This lawsuit is the first step of many we are taking to ensure that all eligible voters can cast a vote; that all lawful votes are counted; and that every voter has access to accurate information."

That, in turn, set off Trump -- who lost the state in the 2020 presidential election -- with the one-term president saying it should be "THE PEOPLE of Georgia" who should be suing officials in the state "FOR RUNNING A CORRUPT AND RIGGED 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION."

Trump added, "If we don't address these issues from the 2020 Election head on, and we allow the Radical Left Democrats to continue to politicize the DOJ and Law Enforcement, we will lose our Country. SAVE AMERICA!"

You can read his whole statement below:


