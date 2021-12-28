Trump-inspired civil war among Georgia Republicans putting 2022 election hopes in peril

According to a report from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, efforts by Georgia Republicans to retain the governor's seat and reclaim both U.S. Senate seats are in question because Donald Trump has set off of a civil war among candidates thereby handing Democrats a gift as they save their ammo for the general election.

As Greg Bluestein wrote, what happens in Georgia in 2022 will be highly scrutinized for what it portends for Republicans with Trump the current favorite to be the GOP's presidential nominee for the third time.

"Can Georgia Republicans call a truce on their civil war? But the fact remains that the ugly infighting between state Republicans starts with the former president and his obsession with overturning his election defeat in Georgia," the report states. "Trump recruited former U.S. Sen. David Perdue to challenge Gov. Brian Kemp, wooed Herschel Walker to run for an open U.S. Senate seat and intervened in down-ticket races for lieutenant governor and secretary of state over incumbents who rejected his conspiracy theories."

Noting that the former president's "grip" on the party does not seem to have faced, Blustein wrote, " The internal fissures were sparked by Trump, but others in the state have deepened the divides. Activists have scapegoated Republicans who didn’t give in to Trump’s demands. Top-tier candidates spoke at 'Trump Won' rallies and promoted his election fraud mythology."

RELATED: Georgia election officials thoroughly debunk Trump's lies about 50,000 'dead 'voters



According to one GOP lawmaker from the state, Republicans can't seem to keep from shooting themselves in the foot.

“Sometimes Republicans are our own worst enemy,” explained state Rep. Kasey Carpenter. “I hope that the internal drama doesn’t prevent us from moving Georgia forward. But election-year politics are pretty tricky.”

Bluestein added, "Democrats also have reason to cheer. More than 1.2 million new voters have been added to the state’s rolls in recent years, many of them people of color who tend to favor their party. Abrams and Warnock — two of the party’s biggest national stars — have no formidable opposition within the party," before suggesting, "And of course, they will try to take advantage of the GOP infighting that has imperiled Gov. Brian Kemp’s base even if he wins the nomination. Abrams and other Democrats are trying to stay above the fray, for now at least, as they attempt to turn that rift into a gift."

You can read more analysis here.