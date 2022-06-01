'Enormous anxiety' among Georgia GOP that Trump will sabotage them again this fall: reporter
Donald Trump (AFP)

On CNN Wednesday, Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter Patricia Murphy revealed that Republicans in Georgia are still worried former President Donald Trump could sabotage their efforts in November.

This comes after incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp demolished Trump-endorsed former Sen. David Perdue for re-nomination by 50 points — which Trump reacted to by posting a conspiracy theory that Kemp only won due to fraud.

"Tell us about your new reporting here on this, and if Trump is amenable to some sort of, you know, kumbaya here," said anchor Brianna Keilar.

"Well, after Brian Kemp's really huge victory win last week over David Perdue, who was Donald Trump's hand-picked candidate to bring Brian Kemp down, there have been efforts and discussions among Kemp's allies to try to approach Donald Trump and at least create some sort of truce or détente between the two men ahead of the November elections," said Murphy.

READ MORE: QAnon 'bottom-dweller' quickly amassing power in GOP primaries -- and could control key elections in 2024

"There is enormous anxiety here in Georgia among republicans that Donald Trump will start to attack not just Brian Kemp, but also Georgia's election apparatus, and have a replay of the 2021 runoffs here in Georgia when two Republican senators lost their seats when those Trump [voters] stayed home and didn't back the two Republican senators," continued Murphy. "The Kemp camp is trying to find ways to avoid a replay of that, but it seems that Donald Trump is not quite ready to have a truce with Brian Kemp just yet."

The drama over the governor's race occurs as Georgia Republicans also try to take down Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA), against whom they have nominated Trump-approved former football player Herschel Walker.

Watch below:

Patricia Murphy says Georgia GOP fear Trump will sabotage them www.youtube.com

SmartNews Video