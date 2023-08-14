'Something unusual is happening': Fulton County court’s late closure fuels speculation over imminent Trump indictment

The late closure of a Fulton County courtroom where a grand jury has been hearing evidence against Donald Trump Monday suggests “something unusual is happening,” former federal prosecutor Elie Honig said Monday.

Honig, during an appearance on CNN”s “The Lead with Jake Tapper,” didn’t specify what he thought that was – though there was a lot of speculation that indictments after Trump over election interference are imminent.

Honig’s comments followed an announcement by Judge Robert McBurney, who is presiding over a grand jury hearing evidence in Donald Trump’s 2020 election subversion case, that he would keep his courtroom open beyond the regular closing time of 5 p.m. local time.

“Is this something that happens often on the days when prosecutors are presenting to grand juries?" Tapper asked Honig.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

“No Jake, it's pretty unusual for this to happen because usually, if you have a grand jury scheduled to go home at say 5 o’clock, they will leave at 5 o’clock because they have child care responsibilities and other things, so the fact that they’re being kept after that, if they are in fact kept after that, that tells me that something unusual is happening,” Honig said.

“Now, the grand jury is there to serve the court, and so if they're needed to stay after, they'll be told that and they'll make it work, but this is not business as usual. This is unusual, but also not entirely unheard of.”

Watch the video below or at the link here.