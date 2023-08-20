Trump will be in for a rude surprise with cameras in the Georgia courtroom: Mary Trump

During an appearance on MSNBC's "The Katie Phang Show," Donald Trump's niece, Mary Trump, said that her ratings-obsessed uncle is likely pleased the Georgia trial being conducted by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will be televised live -- but that he will quickly regret it.



Since the Georgia trial on racketeering charges is in state court, televised proceedings are allowed and Mary Trump agreed that it would be "must-see TV" that her uncle normally is pleased with but he is about to be surprised.



"I think it is going to have an enormous impact because, even for people who are his supporters and who think that this is a miscarriage of justice, this will be must-see TV and Donald has always told them not to believe their lying eyes and only to believe him, " she told the host.



"However, when he's the one they're looking at, that's going to be very difficult for him to spin away from what's actually happening in front of our eyes, right?" she suggested. "I think it's going to be monumentally important that there be cameras, at the very least, in the Fulton County courtroom."

"I also think that it's going to be something that Donald himself is gonna regret," she smirked. "I think his legal team has asked for cameras in the federal courtroom, and I think pretty quickly they're gonna find out that that's really not something that they wanted after all."



Watch below or at the link.