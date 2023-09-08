Trump golf course sold after battle with New York City

A city-owned golf course in the Bronx will remove Donald Trump's name after the former president sold his company's contract to the Bally’s casino chain, The New York Post reported.

"The Trump Organization has sold its contract to operate Trump Golf Links Ferry Point — a 20-year lease struck in 2015 that former Mayor Bill de Blasio had sought to cancel over the Capitol riot — to Bally’s in a deal worth tens of millions of dollars, The Post has learned," The Post's report stated.

According to the city comptroller’s website, Trump’s contract with the Parks Department will end Sept. 21. It was originally set to end in 2035. The course will now be called Bally Links.

“We are supportive of the transfer of the Ferry Point Golf Course to Bally’s, and we are confident they will deliver a high-quality golfing experience to New Yorkers,” a Parks Department spokesperson said in a statement.

