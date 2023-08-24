Trump's new lawyer vows to reject co-defendant seeking 'speedy trial': report

Former President Donald Trump's new attorney Steve Sadow is coming out swinging with a filing that rejects Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis' proposed trial date of October 23, 2023, reported Anna Bower of Lawfare.

Furthermore, said Bower on X, Sadow is distancing himself from Trump legal adviser and co-defendant Kenneth Chesebro, who recently filed an unusual demand to expedite his own trial.

"President Trump also alerts the Court that he will be filing a timely motion to sever his case from that of co-defendant Chesebro, who has filed a demand for a speedy trial, or any other co-defendant who files such a demand," said the filing. "President Trump further respectfully puts the Court on notice that he requests the Court set a scheduling conference at its earliest convenience so he can be heard on the State's motions for entry of pretrial scheduling order and to specifically set trial."

Chesebro's move, according to legal experts, may have been an attempt to engineer this outcome, having his trial take place separately with a jury that will potentially judge him more favorably without Trump next to him — but it is not without risks.

Trump and his 19 co-defendants are charged with a sweeping racketeering scheme for their efforts to block or overturn the election results in Georgia, including the fake electors scheme, Trump's phone call pressuring Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" extra votes, and the breach of voting equipment in Coffee County.

The former president has sought across the board to try to delay the trials against him until after the 2024 presidential election.