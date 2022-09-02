Watch: Trump pivots to message on the importance of voting to help GOP Senate nominees

After nearly two years of Donald Trump pushing his "big lie" of massive election fraud, the former president is now seeking to restore faith in voting among his MAGA base.

With his hand-picked candidates struggling, Trump filmed a video for the National Republican Senatorial Committee on the importance of voting that was released on Thursday.

"It's so important for Republicans — frankly and anybody else as long as they vote Republican — to get out and vote," Trump said.

"We have some great candidates — really, really, we have to do this," the former president continued.

He went on to paint a dystopian picture of America.

"Get out and vote for Republicans," Trump urged.

Republicans have worried Trump's false claims about "rigged" elections and early voting will leave his supporters concluding there is no point in showing up and depress GOP turnout in the 2022 midterms.

