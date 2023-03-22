trump down
Photo: Shutterstock

In the wake of the recent launch of his 2024 campaign, Donald Trump has shared his plan to “shatter the deep state and restore government that is controlled by the people.” But in an op-ed for the conservative Washington Examiner this Wednesday, columnist Zachary Faria asks why Trump didn't do that during his first term as president.

Faria acknowledges that some of the issues Trump cites in his plan need to be addressed by the next Republican president. "And yet, whether or not Trump’s plan is good or bad is irrelevant. It is late," he writes.

"Trump was president for four years. Trump and his allies were talking about the 'deep state' as early as March 2017, not even two months after he was inaugurated," Faria writes. "He was the head of the executive branch and could have come up with and implemented a plan to 'shatter the deep state' whenever he wished. And yet, it is only now, more than two years removed from office, that he wants to take up the fight."

As Faria points out, Trump's most loyal supporters will likely say that his plans to dismantle the deep state were obstructed by his opposing forces, but "if Trump was so weak that he couldn’t pull it off the first time, what is stopping them from obstructing him again?"

"If the excuse is that 'RINO Republicans didn’t stand with him,' has anything happened to change that? Most of Trump’s chosen MAGA candidates lost, in case anyone has forgotten," Faria noted.

Trump told the Conservative Political Action Conference earlier this month that Americans were "in an epic struggle to rescue our country from the people who hate it and want to absolutely destroy it."

American voters, Trump said, were tired of "entrenched political dynasties in both parties, rotten special interests, China-loving politicians" and supporters of "endless foreign wars."

"In 2016, I declared: I am your voice. Today, I add: I am your warrior. I am your justice. And for those who have been wronged and betrayed: I am your retribution," Trump said.

"I will totally obliterate the deep state. I will fire the unelected bureaucrats and shadow forces who have weaponized our justice system. And I will put the people back in charge of this country again."


With additional reporting by AFP


