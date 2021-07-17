Ken Burns warns of 'the most fraught time' in America's history
Legendary documentary filmmaker Ken Burns warned "this is the most fraught time i think in the history of our republic" during a Friday evening appearance on MSNBC.

Anchor Brian Williams described Burns as "perhaps the closest thing we have to a national storyteller.

"The problem is that this is the most fraught time i think in the history of our republic," he explained.

"And I think this is where the rubber is meeting the road. We're at this desperate place, the convergence of all of those viruses, the side effects of the misinformation and the paranoia and the lying, voter suppression and then the rewriting of our history, our saying that we're not interest in facts, we're not interested in the truth, we're not interested in the many varied voices that make us up," he explained.

