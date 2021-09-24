Trump vows to financially strangle GOP foes -- including all Republicans who backed his impeachment

On Friday, the Syracuse Post-Standard reported that former President Donald Trump is vowing to stop the House GOP and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) from fundraising for members who voted to impeach him for the January 6 attack.

"Trump, in an interview on The John Fredericks Radio Show, vowed to make sure that [John] Katko and four other House Republicans who voted for impeachment are cut off from future financial support from McCarthy's committee," reported Mark Weiner. "'I'm going to see who he's funding,' Trump said of McCarthy, 'and if he is, I'll stop the whole deal. I'll stop it.'"

Trump has been telegraphing his intent to seek political revenge on this group of Republicans for weeks. This conflicts with McCarthy's goal of winning control of the House in 2022, for which he would only need five seats.

"McCarthy's joint fundraising committee has supported five of the 10 Republicans who voted for impeachment. In addition to Katko, the others are GOP Reps. Peter Meijer of Michigan, David Valadao of California, Fred Upton of Michigan and Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington," said the report. "'Everybody other than one – Katko in New York, he's not popular, and I think he'll de districted out – but there's a primary for every one of them,' Trump told Fredericks."

