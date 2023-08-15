Flipped on Trump? Legal analysts wonder who 'Individual 20' is

Legal analysts have a lot to say about the recent Trump indictment in Georgia — and have a few questions about the identity of "Individual 20."

Former President Donald Trump was indicted on Monday night along with 18 other people on 41 charges surrounding the attempt to overthrow the 2020 election results in Georgia.

Speaking before midnight, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis walked through the accused and gave a brief summary of the indictment before taking a few questions. The lengthy paperwork and her ten-minute press briefing led to a lot of conversation online from legal analysts working through the pages.

Among the comments was attention to the detail that the attacks on former election worker Ruby Freeman are listed in the crimes.

"An important part of Fani Willis's indictment in Georgia: there will be consequences for what they did to Ruby Freeman," tweeted CREW, the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.

Legal analyst Bradly Moss pointed to the allegations and the racist undertones of them.

"It should never be forgotten that the crux of the Trump campaign’s lies was the scary black women. That was the foundation for their lies and to rile up the base. The scary minorities," he said.

Former prosecutor Harry Litman observed that the conspiracy continued well into Sept. 2022, two years after the 2020 election.

"The racketeering activity goes on until September 15, 2022, [with] the coverup activity to the conspiracy, i.e. perjury," said Litman.

He also pointed out that the last two charges are charges of perjury by Georgia officials.

Others, like former ethics czar for George W. Bush, Richard Painter, joked that it might be time to bring back the "chain gang" in Georgia.

Former US Ambassador Luis Moreno went on the attack against Trump's voters: "If you still plan on voting for a twice impeached, four time indicted, guilty of sexual assault in a civil trial, whose organization was shut down—sadly, it says more about you than him. And yes, there are millions of you. But there are more of us true patriots. Live with it."

Legal analysts on MSNBC, like Andrew Weissmann and University of Texas law professor Lee Kovarsky both said that they don't think the trial will happen in the six months Willis is hoping for.

It's something that Moss speculated could happen because he thinks there will be plea deals with a lot of the 19 people indicted.

Boston University law school professor Jed Shugerman pointed to the startling fall of former U.S. Attorney Rudy Giuliani, who spent his time as mayor of New York advocating a tough-on-crime philosophy.

"Giuliani indictment context," Shugerman posted, "in 1990s NYC, Giuliani led the 'broken windows' theory: If you tolerate minor violations like graffiti and turnstile jumping, you signal that society is out of control and invite more crime. If you tolerate election fraud and insurrection."

In an extensive thread, former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal noted, "Trump is not only indicted, his name is mentioned 193 times in the indictment, and the charges go out of the way to show Trump directly violated the law."

He also specifically highlighted "Act 90," in which Trump is alleged to have met with Giuliani and Sidney Powell along with "unindicted co-conspirator Individual 20, whose identity is known to the grand jury, and others at the White House. The individual present at the meeting discussed certain strategies and theories intended to influence the outcome of the Nov. 3, 2020, presidential election, including seizing voting equipment and appointing Sidney Powell as special counsel with broad authority to investigate allegations of fraud in Georgia and elsewhere. This was an overt act in furtherance of the conspiracy."