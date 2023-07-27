GOP powerless to rescue Trump from trials despite his 'frequent begging': columnist

Earlier this week, Donald Trumpreleased a video asking Congress to "please investigate the political witch hunts against me currently being brought by the corrupt DOJ and FBI, who are totally out of control."

“This continuing saga is retribution against me for winning and, even more importantly to them, election interference regarding the 2024 presidential election," Trump said. "It will be their updated form of rigging our most important election. Look at the polls, they can’t beat me. The only way they can win is to cheat and they cheat better than anybody has seen them cheat. Stop them now. Save our country.”

It wasn't the first time: "REPUBLICANS IN CONGRESS MUST MAKE THIS THEIR # 1 ISSUE!!!” he wrote after being informed in June that he was the target of an investigation into his keeping of classified documents.

But according to MSNBC's Steve Benen, there's nothing his allies can do.

While Trump's dishonesty is well known, Benen contends that his "frequent begging" is much more interesting.

Benen writes that Trump's request makes no sense since Congress can't control who is and who isn't indicted. Also, even if Congress did take up his call, it would be solely done by Republicans, which wouldn't do much to change his circumstances. And even if Republicans did launch more investigations, it wouldn't make Trump's indictments disappear.

