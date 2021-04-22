Insurrectionist with security clearance says Trump's tweets caused him to travel to the Capitol: DOJ
DOJ criminal complaint screengrab.

The Department of Justice has charged yet another Trump supporter for the violent January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Matthew Martin of Sante Fe, New Mexico was charged with four counts for his alleged role in the Capitol attack.

Martin, who holds a security clearance, was turned in by a co-worker at a "defense contracting company that works with the federal government."

Martin allegedly admitted to the FBI he was among the mob that unlawfully entered the Capitol.

The FBII says he told agents "he decided to travel to Washington, DC after reading then-President Donald Trump's tweets regarding the election being stolen and a protest on January 6, 2021, flying to D.C. on January 5, 2021 and attending the rallies on January 6, 2021, and then heading to the U.S. Capitol where he entered along with a crowd of other individuals."