Trump's Twitter would incite MAGA base to send 'bloodcurdling' threats: Georgia Lt. Gov.
Donald Trump points and shouts at what he calls the "dishonest" media during a speech. (Shutterstock.com)

Georgia Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan described a pattern of intimidation that he received immediately after being targeted on Twitter by Donald Trump.

Duncan was interviewed for a CNN documentary titled, "Trumping democracy: an American coup" that aired on Friday evening.

"There was an interesting timeline that started to happen, a pattern is a better way to put it," Duncan told CNN's Jake Tapper.

"So I would go on TV, I would speak the truth and within minutes he would send a tweet out that would say something derogatory or inflammatory," he explained.

On-screen were Trump tweets calling him a "puppet" and falsely claiming a "RINO Never Trumper...Too dumb or corrupt to recognize massive evidence of fraud in GA & should be replaced!"

Duncan explained how the pattern worked.

"And within minutes after that, me or my wife would start to get threats which would show up on our phone. I mean bloodcurdling threats from the most awful sounding individuals. And deep meaning, that they know things about you and your family," he said.

"They intentionally were trying scare us and intimidate us," Duncan said.

