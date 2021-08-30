Trump sparks 2024 speculation as he seeks to shore-up support in key state he lost to Ted Cruz: report

Former President Donald Trump is heading back on the campaign trail in Iowa, which in recent decades has held the nation's first nominating contests in choosing each party's presidential nominees.

In 2016, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) beat Trump in the Iowa caucuses, with Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) narrowly trailing for third place.

Trump made the announcement on the Todd Starnes show, the Des Moines Register reported Monday.



"We're doing some more," Trump said. "We're going to Iowa. We're going to Georgia. We're going to some others."

Trump has recently held rallies in Alabama, Ohio, and Arizona.

"Trump's announcement on the show comes as other potential Republican presidential contenders are already making trips to Iowa. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas held fundraisers for U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson and congressional candidate Nicole Hasso over the weekend and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida is holding events in Iowa Monday and Tuesday," the newspaper reported.

The newspaper noted that Trump's leadership PAC recently hired Iowa GOP consultants Eric Branstad and Alex Latcham.

After losing the Iowa Caucuses in 2016, Trump pushed the same "Big Lie" conspiracy theory about election fraud that resulting in the January 6th insurrection when Trump recycled it after losing the 2020 election to Joe Biden.

"Ted Cruz didn't win Iowa, he stole it," Trump alleged. "Based on the fraud committed by Senator Ted Cruz during the Iowa caucus, either a new election should take place or Cruz results nullified."