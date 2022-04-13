Trump is sowing chaos in the Pennsylvania governor's race
Donald Trump (AFP)

PHILADELPHIA — Donald Trump is still sowing chaos in Pennsylvania Republican politics. Five weeks before the May 17 primary, the former president this week showcased his lasting power to shape the contours of GOP elections. First, former U.S. Attorney Bill McSwain suddenly found himself on the opposite side of what he hoped would be Trump’s endorsement of his campaign for governor, something McSwain had sought since last June. Trump, in a stinging rebuke, denounced McSwain as a “coward” and singled him out as one candidate in the crowded GOP field that he won’t endorse. Then, state Senate lead...