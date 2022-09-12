Trump with 'large group' at Virginia golf club — but 'not appearing to play'
President Donald Trump rides on a golf cart in 2017

The internet went wild with speculation Sunday evening, with even top attorneys making law jokes after Donald Trump was seen getting off a private plane at Dulles International Airport outside Washington, D.C., wearing golf shoes and casual attire.

Some on social media insisted that he was being arrested, or there was a sealed indictment awaiting him, while others speculated he might be attending his son-in-law's private fundraising dinner, but all those guesses – or wishful thinking by some – were apparently false.

NBC News Senior White House Correspondent Kelly O'Donnell Monday afternoon posted video of Trump walking around his Virginia golf course, with a "large group" of people, but apparently not actually playing golf, she says.

Investigative journalist Nina Burleigh adds this photo, with attorney George Conway wondering if Trump is "selling the property."

Some speculated that Trump was meeting on the golf course to avoid any listening devices. Many noted there did not appear to be any golf clubs around.

READ MORE: Legal Expert Blasts Trump: ‘Kidnapped Our National Security and Is Holding It Hostage’