Former President Donald Trump's attorney John Lauro is trying out a new legal argument to defend against the federal indictment for the plot to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Specifically, he is claiming the fake electors scheme had precedent in the election of 1960.

Unfortunately, as historian Michael Beschloss pointed out on MSNBC Wednesday, that claim is nonsense — and morally reprehensible, to boot.

"I want to play one of the specific ones ... it is an interesting history-based defense," said anchor Joy Reid, playing a clip of Lauro saying, "These weren't fake electors. These are alternate electors, which John Kennedy did in 1960."

"Really, please. Are you provoking me tonight?" said Beschloss. "This so-called 'alternate electors' scheme that John Kennedy supposedly followed, according to this ridiculous lawyer who doesn't deserve to be a lawyer if that's the kind of precedent he cites, do you know what that precedent was? In 1960, John Kennedy got 303 electoral votes. A lot of them were from Southern states. A lot of southerners were worried, quite rightly, that if Kennedy got to be president, he would do everything he could to — slowly, but he would do everything he could to fight racial segregation, which he did with a Civil Rights Act in 1963."

"So what did the Southern electors and their Ku Klux Klan backers and advisers — and they really were — what do they suggest?" said Beschloss. "They said to Southern electors, who were supposed to be voting for Kennedy, instead you shouldn't vote for Kennedy, you should threaten to vote for Harry Byrd, the white supremacist senator from Virginia, and tell Kennedy that unless he promises no desegregation, no action for civil rights, we will tell the Southern electors to vote for Harry Byrd."

"That's like Jesse James or Jack the Ripper," said Beschloss. "So this lawyer is saying, it's okay for us to do this because Jesse James did it or Jack the Ripper did it. That's how far we've come. You want to call that historical precedent? It is, but it's a precedent of corruption and evil and racism."

Watch the video below or at the link here.