Dem staffers told to work at home after Trump indictment causes safety fears

Several House Democrats are allowing staffers to work from home amid concerns of possible unrest over the indictment of former President Donald Trump, Axios reports.

Memories of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol are cited as a key factor in the decision to let staffers stay home, the report said.

The Senate sergeant-at-arms on Friday issued an alert obtained by Axios that said "anticipate demonstration activity across the country related to the indictment of former President Trump."

The alert said no threats have yet been deemed credible, the report said.

Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.), who was trapped in the gallery during the Jan. 6 insurrection, is among those who will allow staffers to work from home on Tuesday, when Trump is expected to be arraigned, according to published reports.

"Much of the language from the former President and his devotees is similar to what inspired Jan. 6th," Phillips told Axios.

"I'm concerned about safety for my colleagues and my staff."

Said Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.): "I don't ever want to see a Jan. 6 again," she said. "I've been in the Trump hate tunnel, Donald Trump has gone after me, and quite frankly I don't have security. I don't have entourages."