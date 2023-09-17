Trump's fate on the line if the Supreme Court takes up J6 rioters' appeal

With the start of the next Supreme Court term about to start as October rolls around, the extent of the federal indictment of Donald Trump for his part in attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election will be on the line if the justices agree to take up an appeal from three participants in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

According to a report from USA Today, lawyers for Edward Lang, Joseph Fischer and Garret Miller are attempting to get their clients' indictment for obstructing “official proceedings” tossed by claiming prosecutors went too far.

As USA Today's John Fritze wrote, "If the justices agree to hear the appeals, the decisions could ultimately affect part of a federal indictment lodged against former President Donald Trump for his effort to overturn the 2020 election − as well as hundreds of others charged in the deadly riot that unfolded across the street from the Supreme Court more than two years ago."

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?



At the center of the appeal is what exactly "official proceedings" encompasses.

"The Justice Department says that the counting of electoral votes− interrupted as lawmakers fled for their safety and police battled with rioters − qualifies as an 'official proceeding.' The law, prosecutors say, would cover someone lying to a grand jury or 'burning a building to conceal the bodies' of murder victims," the report states.

USA Today is reporting that more then 200 participants in the storming of the Capitol face similar charges and that, " A ruling from the Supreme Court in favor of the defendants would undermine those charges in the other cases, including Trump's."

However, as the report states, there is a strong chance the nation's top court may decide to take a pass on hearing their appeal based upon legal precedent.

ALSO IN THE NEWS: Evangelicals losing their grip on the Republican Party as 2024 election looms



"Several experts have predicted the high court is unlikely to take up the cases – at least for now. That’s partly because appeals courts like to give deference to grand juries when it comes to criminal charges and partly because there has been little disagreement so far about how to interpret the law among appeals courts," Fritze wrote.

According to law professor Craig Trocino, "What they're doing is what any defense lawyer in their position would be doing. That doesn't that they're going to win or that they're legally correct."

You can read more here.