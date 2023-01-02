J6 Committee got Trump's inner circle to reveal their true thoughts on him 'in their own voice': Former aide

On CNN Monday, former White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin, a retrospective critic of former President Donald Trump, lauded the House January 6 Select Committee for getting Trump's close aides on the spot in testimony — and pushing them to speak frankly about what they really think of him.

This comes after transcripts from the committee revealed Griffin herself gave testimony denouncing one of her former close associates in the Trump White House, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, as "a liar and an opportunist."

"Texts between Hope Hicks, another White House aide, and former Ivanka chief of staff Julie Radford, reveal how upset they were with Trump's actions on that day," said anchor Jake Tapper. "This is private communication, not stuff that they've said publicly. Hicks texted Radford, quote, 'We all look like domestic terrorists.' Adding, 'This made us all unemployable.' She also texted, 'Not being dramatic, but we're all effed. Alyssa' — that's you — 'looks like a genius.' That text was referencing, my guess is, your resignation about a month before the insurrection. What went through your mind when you saw that?"

"Listen, when I stepped down in December, of course I was thinking about my future prospects, but it was first and foremost because I was uncomfortable tying my name and my integrity to this lie that was being spread by the campaign and by some White House officials," said Griffin.

"I think there was a lot of self-preservation going on by folks in the Trump orbit. It still is to this day," said Griffin. "But I would also note, especially Hope, she knows Trump very well. She knows that if you cross him, it comes with, again, threats, harassment, and being maligned, so I think there's an intimidation factor that has contributed to more people not speaking out and telling the truth about what they know about him. And I just want to note, what's been so masterful about the January 6th Committee, is they've gotten all these people in their own voices on camera talking about how they really felt about him."

"I thought it was very notable that Hope called it what it was: domestic terrorism," Griffin added. "That's important. I'm glad she said that."

