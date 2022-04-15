Trump officially endorses JD Vance even though he 'said some not so great things about me'

Former President Donald Trump swallowed his pride and endorsed venture capitalist J.D. Vance for U.S. Senate in Ohio.

The endorsement came one day after Ohio Republicans scrambled in an attempt to stop Trump from endorsing, publishing a list of some of the awful things Vance said about Trump and his MAGA supporters.

Trump addressed Vance's comments in a statement emailed to reporters.

"Like some others, J.D. Vance may have said some not so great things about me in the past, but he gets it now, and I have seen that in spades," Trump claimed.

"This is not an easy endorsement for me to make because I like and respect some of the other candidates in the race—they’ve said great things about “Trump” and, like me, they love Ohio and love our Country. I’ve studied this race closely and I think J.D. is the most likely to take out the weak, but dangerous, Democrat opponent—dangerous because they will have so much money to spend," Trump argued. "It is time for the entire MAGA movement, the greatest in the history of our Country, to unite behind J.D.’s campaign because, unlike so many other pretenders and wannabes, he will put America First."