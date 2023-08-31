He's 'gonna sing': Don Trump Jr. fears testimony of Mar-a-Lago 'handyman'

Donald Trump Jr. said in a recent interview that he believes prosecutors plan to squeeze a potential witness who doesn't have adequate resources to defend himself.

The former president’s son in an interview with conservative attorney Robert Barnes appeared to reference Carlos De Oliveira, a valet and handyman at Mar-a-Lago indicted in the federal classified documents case who he suggested isn’t in a position to withstand the pressures prosecutors are likely to apply.

The former president’s son suggested that prosecutors have told co-defendants that “you can't have that counsel, we're not gonna give you a deal if you're with that guy.”

“So, we're gonna give you, you know, the public defender and you're gonna sing…they're dragging in like, you know, the handyman and like quite literally, you know what I mean? Because he was there for something, they threatened the guy with his life.

“I mean, in all fairness, you know, for us, at this point, Robert, like we shouldn't have, but we've gotten used to this. We've gotten used to literally be like, essentially on trial for our lives. They tried doing it today again, treason. You know, it's a crime punishable by death.”

Trump Jr. said the same officials are “strangely silent” over allegations against Hunter Biden “and all of the times he actually did it.”

“It ended up being nonsense,” he said of past investigations of the former president and his inner circle.

“They lied, they altered emails, they gave that to CNN and they ran with it, ‘the walls are closing in,’ I've gotten used to that. Now, when they say they're trying me for death, that's like Tuesday. It’s like oh ho-hum,” he said.

“You do that to like the handyman, you're telling me that, that kind of lawfare, that kind of malice that, like, they'll get that guy to say anything whether it's true or not, and I think that's their intention as evidenced by sort of the scoundrels and the records of those scoundrels that they've put in there for the prosecution, it seems clearly intended to do just that.”