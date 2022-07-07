Trump backing off July 2024 campaign announcement: report
President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Phoenix, photo by Gage Skidmore.

Donald Trump has reconsidered plans for a 2024 presidential campaign launch, according to a new report by Insider.

On Friday, The New York Times reported that Trump wanted to start his campaign early and might not even inform his aides before announcing his comeback bid on his Truth Social platform. The report came one day after longtime Trump political advisor Roger Stone hinted at a July announcement.

On Tuesday, the reporting was matched by NBC News.

But Trump has changed his mind, according to a thinly-sourced report by Insider.

"Former President Donald Trump has backed off considering a presidential run announcement in July, a Republican strategist who spoke with two of Trump's advisors told Insider," Kimberly Leonard reported.

The strategist said a "chief perspective" for Trump would be the opinion of Melania Trump.

